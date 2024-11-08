Woman slashed in the face, shoved into subway rails following Harlem argument

A 37-year-old woman was slashed in the face and thrown onto train tracks during a struggle with a man inside a Harlem subway station, police said Wednesday.

The woman entered the A/C 125th St. station at St. Nicholas Ave. just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, when a male with dreadlocks followed her inside, police said.

Witnesses told police that the woman knew the suspect and began arguing with him.

As the disagreement heated up, the suspect pulled out a blade and stabbed her in the face, according to police. He then pushed the woman to the train tracks.

There was no train entering the station, and the bloodied woman was able to clamber back onto the platform on her own while her attacker fled, according to police.

Before the police arrived, she transported herself to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital and received treatment for minor injuries.

Investigators were still searching for her attacker, a 5-foot-9 man with a bright floral design on his black hoodie, on Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately obvious what the two were arguing over, but according to a police source, the male is the victim’s former boyfriend.

Detectives were combing the neighborhood Wednesday for surveillance footage that could help them identify the slasher, police said.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS if you have any information. All calls are strictly confidential.

