TikTok User Charged with Spraying Pesticide as a Prank in Grocery Store

A TikToker was arrested and indicted for allegedly spraying pesticide on food as a prank.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has issued a statement revealing the arrest of Wolfie Kahletti, a popular TikToker, on charges of “poisoning food at a grocery store.” Charles Smith, also known as Wolfie Kahletti, was apprehended in December after he filmed and shared a video of himself spraying chemicals inside a Walmart store located in Mesa, Arizona.

Smith claimed on TikTok that his actions were merely a “prank.” However, law enforcement did not find his content amusing. Instead, the Gen Z offender now faces multiple charges for his crime. These charges include burglary in the third degree, which is a class four felony, as well as two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to water, food, drink, or medicine, which are class six felonies. Additionally, Smith is charged with endangerment, a class one misdemeanor, and criminal damage, also a class one misdemeanor. According to the Attorney’s Office, Smith’s actions resulted in the disposal of the meat and produce in the store, causing damage amounting to over $900.

According to both the Mesa Police Department and eyewitnesses, the details of the crime were revealed through a video willingly recorded and shared by Smith on his TikTok channel. The statement from Mesa Police stated that Smith initially entered the store with the intention of creating prank videos for social media. However, instead of paying for it, he grabbed a can of Hot Shot Ultra Bed Bug and Flea Killer from the shelf. Smith proceeded to spray the pesticide on various items, including vegetables, fruits, and rotisserie chickens that were available for purchase. Throughout the video, Smith made sure to capture his face, the can of pesticide, and the act of spraying. Later on, he posted the video online for his followers to see.

According to police officers, Smith returned to Walmart after being criticized in the comments section of the video. His intention was to collect all of the contaminated products.

