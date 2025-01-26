Brentwood resident encounters ICE agents at her home in search of undocumented minors

A 25-year-old woman, who preferred to remain anonymous due to fear, shared her encounter with ICE agents. She recounted that on Thursday morning, the agents knocked on her door in search of children they claimed were residing in the United States without proper documentation.

The woman expressed her fear as she recounted the encounter with two men who approached her outside. She was visibly shaken as she described how they asked her about children, leaving her feeling scared and apprehensive.

According to Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly, Phil Ramos, the agents mistakenly targeted the wrong home.

The woman stated that she currently holds temporary protected status, allowing her and her family to reside legally in Brentwood.

Ramos stated that he had a conversation with the family earlier today. He acknowledged that the family is going through a traumatic experience, but emphasized that they are in the country legally. Specifically, they are a Haitian family with protected status, and they have diligently followed all the necessary legal procedures.

Ramos shared that his office has been receiving numerous phone calls from residents ever since President Donald Trump declared a tough stance on illegal immigration and birthright citizenship.

During a phone interview with News 12, a local pastor residing on the same block as the raid shared his perspective.

He personally interrogated the ICE agents.

Thomas L. Wilson, a resident of Brentwood, recalled the incident where individuals claiming to be conducting a random check approached him. Holding a white piece of paper, they falsely stated their intentions, as Wilson believed they were actually targeting immigrants.

Suffolk County officials were asked for a comment about the raid in Brentwood earlier on Friday. In response, the Suffolk County Police Department and sheriffs’ office stated that they were not involved.

This Saturday at 10 a.m., Ramos and community leaders will host a virtual public forum called ‘Know Your Rights’ on Assemblyman Phil Ramos’ Facebook page.

Reference Article