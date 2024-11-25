Man Hosted A Party Where He Encouraged Children To Play Games That Included Removing Clothes And Performing Indcent Actions, While One Parent Knew About His History And Now Regrets Allowing Him To Be Around His Children; Charged

Utah authorities detained Robbert, a 42-year-old Virginia man, and later charged him with interfering with a witness, child endangerment (5 counts), and failing to register as a sex offender in connection with the event last week. According to authorities, the defendant hosted a party for youngsters ages 10 to 12. During the party, the defendant from Virginia allegedly played games with the boys, encouraging them to remove their clothes and engage in indecent behavior.

During the inquiry, officials uncovered that one of the victim’s parents knew about the defendant’s past but still allowed him to be around his two children. In an interview with authorities, the unidentified father of the children revealed that he had known the defendant for approximately a decade, during which he disclosed his criminal history as a sexual offender.

The anonymous father also informed police that he thought his acquaintance had “an addiction to viewing child sexual abuse material.” The parent also told police that the defendant had lived with his family for the previous 7 months and would periodically pull his children out of school. During an interview with investigators, the anonymous father stated that the defendant recently acknowledged to him that he was grooming the two youngsters. According to L&C, the father also expressed regret for believing the defendant and allowed him to be around his children.

During the inquiry, officials revealed that the defendant hosted a ‘party’ for youngsters aged 10 to 12. During the party, the defendant told the lads to play games. One of the games, dubbed “Touch Your Body Challenge” by the defendant, required players to remove their clothes and engage in indecent behavior. TheThe 42-year-old defendant, a registered sex offender with a 2005 sexual battery conviction, cautioned the children not to disclose the events at the party, fearing arrest. estigators are currently holding the 42-year-old defendant without bond due to his perceived flight risk.

Reference Article