A magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit the region on Saturday night.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck at 10:44 p.m. just east of Steele in the Missouri Bootheel, about 20 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee.

As of Sunday night, over 800 people had reported feeling the quake across southeast Missouri, west Tennessee, western Kentucky, southern Illinois, and northeast Arkansas.

Reference Article