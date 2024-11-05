Hero dad died after putting himself in front of an out-of-control car to save his family

Posted by Jan McDonald November 5, 2024

A California man died after pushing his family out of the line of an out-of-control automobile that collided with him when he was visiting Texas.

On October 25, Adam Bouvet, 50, drove to Dallas with his wife, Tracy, and daughter to see his eldest daughter and grandchild.

The family had just finished lunch and was walking back home when a driver lost control of their vehicle, according to a Facebook post by his wife.

The vehicle crashed into Adam, Tracy, and their daughter Sydney after it jumped the pavement.

According to KTLA, Adam took the brunt of the collision, suffering a catastrophic brain injury and needing emergency surgery.

After spending days in the intensive care unit, he died of his injuries.

“I do believe he took the hit to save us all,” Tracy wrote in her post. “He’s my hero. He is the love of my life, my dearest friend, and the best husband.

A GoFundMe campaign was established to assist the family at this trying time.

So far, the family has raised more than $146,000.

Jan McDonald
