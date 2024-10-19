Teen arrested following stabbing at San Jose school

A teenager was taken into custody on Wednesday morning following an incident where they allegedly stabbed another student at a school in San Jose, as confirmed by the police.

At around 8 a.m., law enforcement officers were dispatched to a school located in the 14000 block of Story Road.

After the incident, emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and transported the injured student to the hospital for immediate medical attention. Meanwhile, law enforcement officials promptly apprehended the individual suspected of carrying out the stabbing.

The students involved in the incident were not identified by the police.

The school where the incident took place was not explicitly mentioned by the police. However, it has been identified as Roberto Cruz Leadership Academy, situated at 14281 Story Road.

As SkyFox flew overhead, it spotted the presence of police cars in the parking lot.

