Survey Finds Support For Pot Legalization In Indiana

An organization advocating for the reform of Indiana’s marijuana laws has revealed the findings of a survey, indicating a significant level of support for the legalization of marijuana in the state.

Indiana’s Safe & Regulated hired Causeway Solutions to carry out a survey, gathering responses from 1,252 registered voters in Indiana. The survey took place between October 30th and November 3rd, and it comes with a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percent.

According to the survey findings, a significant majority of voters in Indiana, specifically 70%, are in favor of legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and above. Out of this majority, 49% strongly support the idea. Furthermore, 58% of the respondents stated that they would be more inclined to support their state legislator if they voted in favor of marijuana legalization, with 39% expressing a stronger inclination. On the other hand, 27% of the voters completely oppose the idea of legalization.

Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky have all embraced the legalization of marijuana, whether for medical purposes or recreational enjoyment.

Indiana’s Governor-elect, Mike Braun, expressed his openness to the idea of legalizing medical marijuana during an October debate. However, when it comes to recreational marijuana, he emphasized the importance of taking into account the insights and perspectives of law enforcement agencies. As he prepares to assume office in 2025, Governor Braun is considering the potential implications of such a decision.

All attempts to push forward bills that aim to reform marijuana laws in the General Assembly have been unsuccessful.

