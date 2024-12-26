California Winter Storm to Hit Fresno and Surrounding Areas: What to Know for Today and the Weekend

Posted by Michael Clements December 26, 2024

Hanford, CA – Central California is preparing for a winter storm expected to bring rain, snow, and possible travel disruptions starting today and lasting through the weekend. Rain will affect areas from Fresno County northward, while higher elevations, including the Sierra Nevada, will experience snow.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Hanford reports that precipitation will peak Thursday night into Friday morning. Rainfall chances stand at 50%, with up to 0.1 inches expected in the region. Snowfall is projected above 4,000 feet, with the Sierra Nevada receiving 6–8 inches of snow above 6,500 feet, impacting routes like Tioga Pass.

Drivers should stay updated on conditions along Highway 99 and mountain passes, where slick roads and low visibility could create hazardous travel. Residents are urged to allow extra travel time and prepare for sudden weather changes, particularly in fog-prone areas Friday morning.

Saturday’s forecast predicts mostly dry skies, with valley temperatures reaching around 61 degrees and calm winds. However, patchy morning fog could still pose travel risks. By Sunday, there’s a slight chance of light rain returning, but conditions are expected to remain mild overall.

As New Year’s Day approaches, partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures, with highs near 55 degrees, are expected. Residents should stay informed with the latest updates and plan accordingly for post-holiday travel

