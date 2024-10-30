Jury Unable Of Rendering A Decision About Man Accused Of Killing Alabama Sheriff

The capital murder trial of a man accused of killing an Alabama sheriff ended in a mistrial on Tuesday after jurors told the judge they couldn’t reach a conviction.

Jurors, who had earlier signaled an impasse, told the judge Tuesday morning that they were still deadlocked, according to WSFA-TV. Judge Bert Rice declared a mistrial. We will schedule a new trial at a later date.

In connection with the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams on November 23, 2019, William Chase Johnson faces capital murder charges.

Williams went to a petrol station in downtown Hayneville to disperse the crowd. It is undisputed that Johnson shot the sheriff. However, defense counsel argue that Johnson acted in self-defense and was unaware that Williams, who was not in uniform, was the sheriff.

Jurors could return a verdict on counts of murder or manslaughter.

In closing arguments, prosecutors and defense counsel provided different stories of the events leading up to the deadly shooting, according to WSFA.

The prosecutors claimed Johnson was the aggressor and shot the sheriff out of rage. They concluded the evidence did not support his claim that he was acting in self-defense.

“All he had to do was get back in his car, and we would not be here,” Assistant Attorney General Kenny Gibbs told jurors during final statements.

Johnson took the stand in the trial. He stated that he was unaware that Williams was a law enforcement officer. Johnson stated he got out of his pickup when he noticed Williams ranting at his companion. He testified that Williams grabbed his throat and pointed a gun at him.

“If John Williams had identified himself, Will would not have been afraid for his life,” defense attorney Terry Luck told jurors during closing arguments, according to the station.

Johnson, who is now 23, was 18 years old when the shooting occurred.

The 62-year-old sheriff, sometimes known as “Big John” due to his enormous stature, has spent more than 40 years in law enforcement. He was elected Sheriff in 2010. The Lowndes County Courthouse, located across the street from the petrol station where he was killed, was renamed in his honor.

Johnson’s trial was held in Macon County when a judge determined that a fair trial could not be held in Lowndes County.

Reference Article