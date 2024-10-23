Petition requests for investigation of DHS for suspected crimes against children and human rights violations

There is a new call for an investigation into the Oklahoma Department of Human Services over allegations of child abuse and human rights breaches.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and legislators have already received a signed petition from parents, advocates, and state lawmakers. Oklahomans for Children’s Rights is working on a new petition that will seek signatures from every county to request an investigation by a multi-county grand jury.

“Once we show them that this is what’s going on in your state and we’re trying to help the children of Oklahoma, I don’t think you could say no to that,” said Mandy Reed, the founder of Oklahomans for Children’s Rights, to Tulsa-area station Fox 23. “And it’s not a red, blue, Republican, or Democratic issue. This is not a libertarian issue. This is a humanitarian concern. These are crimes against children, and we urgently require an inquiry due to their horrific nature.

Several state senators and representatives are writing legislation, but none will be made public until it is submitted in December. They will then be considered for the next term, which begins in February.

