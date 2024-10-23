Arkansas Jan 6 Insurrectionist Peter Stager Freed From Federal Prison

A Conway man who admitted his involvement in the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021, has been released from federal prison.

A spokesperson from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has confirmed that Peter Francis Stager, aged 45 and from Conway, has been released from federal custody as of Monday. Stager had been in custody since his arrest in Conway on January 14, 2021.

BOP had projected this as the release date for Stager.

At his July 2023 hearing, Stager received a prison sentence of 52 months, which took into account the time he had already served. According to a spokesperson from the Bureau of Prisons (BOP), his sentence was reduced due to his adherence to BOP’s policies on good behavior and active participation in prison programs.

Shortly after the January 6 insurrection, authorities issued Stager’s arrest warrant. Prosecutors claimed that during the riot, Stager attacked a Washington police officer with an American flag pole and was later seen on film shouting for the deaths of lawmakers in the Capitol.

