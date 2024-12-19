Pennsylvania hitman admits to four murders

A man from Pennsylvania has admitted to his involvement in four murders that he carried out for financial gain between 2018 and 2019.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry has made an announcement stating that Steven M. Williams, aged 30, has admitted his guilt to three counts of third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The sentencing for Williams is scheduled for March 5, 2025.

WHTM Daily Digest

Attorney General Henry firmly stated that the defendant had ruthlessly ended lives for monetary gain, functioning as a hired assassin. He emphasized that the defendant undeniably posed a threat to society, and therefore, they would be urging the court to impose a sentence that guarantees the safety and protection of the community.

According to the Attorney General, Williams admitted his guilt in the following murders: William Crawford, aged 35, on September 8, 2018, in the 1900 block of Hartel Avenue, in Northeast Philadelphia; Jermaine Simmons, aged 39, on February 10, 2019, in the 7500 block of Forest Avenue in West Oak Lane; Richard Isaac, aged 31, on March 25, 2019, in the 100 block of East Meehan Street in Mount Airy; and Leslie Carroll, aged 39, on May 4, 2019, at 20th Street and Girard Avenue in Fairmount.

The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit, in collaboration with the Office of Attorney General’s Gun Violence Task Force, has conducted an investigation into the murders for hire. General Henry states that Williams has been charged with the killings as a result of this extensive investigation.

Reference Article