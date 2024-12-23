Oregon Prepares For A Week Of Rain, With Christmas Day Potentially Bringing Snow At Higher Elevations

Dangerous weather conditions are set to impact Oregon’s coastline from Sunday evening to Tuesday morning, posing a significant risk to public safety. The region is under a high surf warning, specifically in Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties, where waves could reach an astounding height of 32 feet.

According to the National Weather Service in Medford, the high tides have the potential to flood areas that are usually dry, wash logs onto the beaches, and cause significant damage to the coastal infrastructure. As a precaution, residents and visitors are strongly advised to stay away from the beaches during this time to avoid potential harm and property loss.

A wind advisory is still in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday for the Southern Rogue Valley, which includes Ashland. During this time, gusts of up to 45 mph may result in downed trees, power outages, and dangerous driving conditions, especially for vehicles with a high profile. It is important for drivers on I-5 to exercise caution and stay updated on the latest information.

According to the weather forecast, there will be rain and dense fog in the Medford area on Monday, which will continue through Christmas Day. Although the rain is expected to decrease on Tuesday night, temperatures will drop to the mid-30s, resulting in patchy fog. In addition, higher elevations might experience snow by Wednesday night, with levels dropping to 4,300 feet.

When planning your holiday travel, it is important to exercise caution and stay informed about any potential road closures or delays. This is particularly crucial for coastal routes and mountain passes. Make sure to stay updated by tuning in to NOAA Weather Radio or visiting the National Weather Service website.

