Life Sentence Handed to Alabama Man for ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ Murders

A 23-year-old man has been handed a life sentence in prison without the chance of parole for the savage killings of seven individuals in Alabama.

John Michael Legg has admitted to committing multiple counts of capital murder in relation to the infamous “Seven Deadly Sins” murders that took place in 2020.

Morgan County Circuit Judge delivered the sentence on Wednesday, December 18th, after Legg’s plea hearing. This ruling came a few days after a court determined his mental competence to stand trial. Frederic Allen Rogers, Legg’s co-conspirator, had previously received a comparable sentence earlier this year.

The individuals who tragically lost their lives in this incident have been identified as Tammy England Muzzey, James Benford, Jeramy Roberts, Roger Jones, William Hodgin, Emily Payne, and an unnamed juvenile female. After a thorough investigation, it was discovered that the victims and the culprits were linked through their affiliation with a gang known as the “Seven Deadly Sins.” The motive behind these heinous murders was a drug-related dispute, aggravated by tensions exacerbated through social media posts.

Legg and Rogers were able to evade capture after the killings and left the state. However, their escape was short-lived as they were apprehended by deputies in Marion County, Oregon during a routine traffic stop on June 21, 2020. After their arrest, they were extradited back to Alabama on June 28, 2020.

Two men were indicted by a Morgan County grand jury in February 2021. The charges against them include multiple counts of capital murder. These charges encompass murder committed during a robbery, burglary, and arson, as well as murder related to a single scheme or course of conduct.

The case was a chilling reminder of the worst crimes ever committed in Morgan County. District Attorney Scott Anderson vigorously sought the death penalty for both suspects. However, earlier this year, Rogers was found guilty and received a life sentence without the possibility of parole, as the jury decided against capital punishment.

Legg’s decision to plead guilty not only resulted in his life sentence without the possibility of parole but also brought a swift resolution to the case, eliminating the need for a lengthy trial.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Mike Swafford described the case as “the most horrific crime this county has ever witnessed.” He expressed his hope that the resolution would provide a sense of closure to the families of the victims.

