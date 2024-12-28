More Information Revealed After New Jersey Native Cop Killed By Instacart Shopper In North Carolina

A police officer in Greensboro, North Carolina, tragically lost his life on Monday when he was shot inside a Food Lion supermarket. The officer had been responding to a call about a suspicious person, possibly armed. The suspect, identified as Tarell McMillian, a 34-year-old Instacart shopper, was apprehended after a chase spanning multiple counties.

Officer Michael Horan arrived at the Food Lion on Lawndale Drive as the first responder following a 911 call reporting a suspicious person in the store. According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Horan encountered McMillian, who reportedly brandished a firearm and shot the officer during a brief altercation. The incident left Horan with no opportunity to draw his own weapon.

McMillian escaped in a vehicle, triggering a manhunt that lasted for several hours. Eventually, law enforcement apprehended him in Johnston County. They arrested him without any resistance, and he now faces charges of first-degree murder. Currently, he is being held in custody without the possibility of posting bail.

Officer Horan, an experienced law enforcement officer with a remarkable 16-year career, was fondly remembered by his colleagues for his courageous actions and unwavering dedication to the community. Chief John Thompson of the Greensboro Police expressed his deep sorrow over the loss, acknowledging Officer Horan’s exceptional service. In a statement, Chief Thompson said, “Officer Horan was an outstanding officer who devoted his life to ensuring the safety and well-being of others. We extend our gratitude to all those who tirelessly worked to apprehend the suspect and bring them to justice.”

While in the process of completing a grocery delivery order, McMillian, an independent contractor for Instacart, was tragically caught in the midst of a shooting incident. Instacart, the delivery app company, confirmed that McMillian had undergone a thorough background check prior to being hired. However, following the incident, the company has taken the necessary step of removing him from their platform.

“Officer Horan’s death has shaken our community, and we remain committed to supporting his family and colleagues during this tragedy,” Instacart stated, calling the violence “incomprehensible.”

Officer Horan had already received recognition for his heroic actions, as he was honored with a lifesaving award in 2019. This award was in recognition of his brave act of rescuing two swimmers who were caught in a rip current while he was off-duty. In light of his unfortunate passing, a fundraiser has been established through the “Help a Hero” initiative to provide support to Officer Horan’s family.

Reference Article