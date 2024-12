An earthquake occurred in western North Carolina on Sunday, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS reported that a 1.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Dillsboro at around 4:25 a.m. The quake had a depth of 0 kilometers.

According to the agency, the earthquake occurred 5.7 miles southwest of Dillsboro and 47.3 miles west southwest of Asheville.

