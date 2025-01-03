New York population experiencing impact due to surge in migrants

Newly released census figures reveal that New York’s population is experiencing an increase, thanks to a significant influx of foreign migrants. This surge of newcomers has effectively compensated for the decline in residents leaving the state for other parts of the country.

According to the recently released Census data, New York experienced a significant increase in its net population, with a growth of almost 130,000 individuals between 2023 and 2024. This surge in population marks the highest growth rate among Northeast states. Interestingly, these numbers also signify a reversal of the population declines that occurred between 2020 and 2023, during which New York lost a staggering 482,257 residents. In terms of net population growth, New York secured the fifth position nationwide between 2023 and 2024, as indicated by the data.

Data indicates that the influx of foreign-born immigrants has balanced out the outflow of residents from blue states such as New York. These blue states have experienced a significant migration to low-tax red states like Florida, Texas, Utah, South Carolina, and Nevada.

According to recently released data, the population of the United States increased by almost 1.0% between 2023 and 2024, reaching nearly 340 million. This growth represents the fastest annual increase since 2001. The main factor driving this growth is international migration, with a significant number of new arrivals choosing to settle in states like New York and Massachusetts, which have implemented ‘sanctuary’ policies and offer generous welfare benefits.

According to Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Census Bureau’s Population Division, the annual growth rate of 1.0% is higher than what we have observed in recent years, but it falls within historical averages. What is noteworthy is the decreasing significance of natural increase in the past five years, as net international migration has taken over as the primary driver of the nation’s growth.

New York City has experienced a significant increase in the number of asylum seekers, with hundreds of thousands of individuals seeking refuge amid a historic surge of immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border in the past two years. Presently, the city is responsible for the care of over 56,000 migrants, which amounts to a staggering cost of over $1 billion annually.

New York state has experienced a net population increase, which is a positive turn of events after years of decline caused by residents moving to other states with lower taxes. According to a recent report, it was estimated that New York’s population could decrease by approximately 2 million over the next 25 years due to low fertility rates and an aging population. However, this decline could be offset by immigration, both from abroad and within the country.

Population swings between red and blue states are often attributed to factors beyond national politics. Experts suggest that issues such as a shortage of housing, limited job opportunities, and prevailing wages play a significant role in shaping these demographic shifts.

Population declines have significant implications for a state’s revenue and tax collections. The latest figures from the Internal Revenue Service reveal that New York experienced a staggering loss of $24.5 billion in state-adjusted gross income in 2021 as residents migrated to low-tax states such as New Jersey and Florida.

In Albany, state lawmakers are growing more and more worried about the exodus of people from the state and how it could affect the economy. They plan to introduce bills in the upcoming legislative session aimed at enhancing the state’s business sector and increasing its competitiveness.

Republicans have consistently maintained that the primary factors driving New York’s outmigration are the state’s burdensome tax burden, excessive regulations, and escalating labor costs that are plaguing the business sector.

