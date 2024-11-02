Muslim Uber driver in NYC loses job after passenger pepper-sprays him; perpetrator denies hate crime involvement

The Uber passenger charged with a hate crime for pepperspraying a Muslim driver in Manhattan is a former sorority sister who was sacked from her public relations job following the startling incident.

In July, a dashcam captured Jennifer Guilbeault, 23, a Manhattan College graduate, rushing forward to spray her Uber driver, terrifying her companion.

Her employer, D Pagan Communications in Melville, sacked her following the tragic incident. Debra Pagan, the agency’s president, confirmed to PR Weekly that Guilbeault had departed the firm but did not indicate when.

“We are aware of this former employee’s actions and do not condone them,” the company, which specializes in public relations for technology companies, stated on X in August.

Guilbeault’s attorney argued that a thorough evaluation of the evidence would refute the case’s classification as a hate crime.

“Ms. Guilbeault was not motivated by race, religion, national origin, or any other discriminatory factor,” Michael J. Alber said in a statement.

“This case needs to be looked at with all surrounding circumstances which include assessing all of the evidence and lack of evidence,” he added.

“We look forward to working with the District Attorney’s Office to fully vet all of the facts in the proper forum, which does not embellish or exaggerate the claims, especially where the integrity and credibility of claims can properly be tested.”

According to her web biography, Guilbeault, a native of Northbridge, Mass., graduated from the Bronx institution with a bachelor’s degree in public relations, advertising, and applied communication. She also served as the vice president and social chair of her sorority, Sigma Delta Tau.

Glitzy photographs uploaded on the Manhattan College chapter’s social media website show her and her sisters getting ready for formals and celebrating scholarships.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office reported on Tuesday that the New York State Supreme Court indicted Guilbeault on two counts of hate crime assault and aggravated harassment in connection with the Upper East Side attack.

Guilbeault was riding in the backseat with the other woman at 12:15 a.m. when she suddenly sprayed the poisonous chemical into the 45-year-old driver’s eyes, according to a viral video circulating online.

The driver, Shohel Mahmud, later alleged that Guilbeault initiated her attack solely because of his racial color. He said he hadn’t spoken with the women when he picked them up near Lexington Avenue and East 66th Street in Midtown.

“Her friend is yelling, ‘Jen, Jen, what the f-k are you doing?'” “What’s going on?” Mahmud spoke to The Post days after the attack. “Her friend asks, ‘Why did you do that?’ She says, ‘He’s brown.'”

According to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Guilbeault struck the motorist after he began praying in Arabic as he approached a red light.

The father of three stepped out of the car, believing the women were attempting to rob him and his vehicle. When he returned inside as the car began to roll, she maced him again.

Initially, authorities detained Guilbeault at the scene and issued her a desk ticket.

