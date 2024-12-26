New law signed by N.Y. Gov. Hochul aims to provide winter heating assistance for seniors

Governor Kathy Hochul has taken a significant step in expanding access to the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) by signing a new law. This measure aims to make it easier for more seniors to enroll in heating aid. The law is expected to provide much-needed support to seniors who may be struggling to cover their heating expenses.

Applicants and participants of the Elderly Pharmaceutical Coverage Program (EPIC) will now receive comprehensive information and clear instructions on how to enroll in the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). This program provides vital support to low-income households by assisting them in paying their energy bills.

The Department of Health (DOH), which runs EPIC, will provide information about HEAP enrollment along with each EPIC application. Additionally, all participants will receive an annual notice from the DOH.

“According to Hochul, programs like HEAP play a crucial role in assisting hard-working New Yorkers by providing financial relief to heat their homes during the cold winter months. Hochul emphasized the government’s commitment to address the affordability crisis through various initiatives, such as raising the minimum wage and proposing inflation refund checks.”

Last month, Hochul made an announcement about providing extra funding to seniors and low- to middle-income households. The aim of this initiative is to assist in reducing their heating and energy expenses.

New Yorkers who are responsible for the well-being of vulnerable family members, such as children under 6 years old, seniors aged 60 and above, or residents with disabilities, can receive up to $996 in heating assistance through HEAP.

According to Dr. James McDonald, the New York State Health Commissioner, the winter in New York can be extremely cold. He emphasized the significance of the legislation that aims to protect the most vulnerable senior citizens from the cold without burdening them with additional heating expenses.

New Yorkers have already received more than $397 million through the program.

The Regular HEAP benefit application period commenced on November 1, 2024.

If seniors need help with their HEAP applications, they can reach out to their local office for the aging or call the NY Connects helpline at 1-800-342-9871.

Also Read:

Reference Article