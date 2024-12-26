New York Republican draws parallels between sanctuary states and the Confederacy: ‘We fought a Civil War’ over federal law

Former New York Governor George Pataki strongly criticizes the Biden administration for their handling of the border crisis on ‘The Story’.

According to the former Republican governor of New York, sanctuary jurisdictions bear similarities to the Confederate states that resisted federal laws and fought against the Union.

During an interview on 77WABC radio, former Governor George Pataki discussed the state of New York City with businessman and former mayoral candidate John Catsimatidis.

Pataki expressed his concern over the current situation, acknowledging that both he and the people have valid reasons to be worried. However, he emphasized the importance of strong leadership during challenging times. Drawing on past experiences, Pataki recalled the tumultuous periods of the 1960s and early 1980s. Despite those difficult times, he highlighted the fact that things eventually improved significantly.

“It all boils down to having the right individuals with the right strategies leading our city, state, and nation. I am confident that we will have the right policies in place in Washington. What we need now is effective leadership making the right decisions in Albany and New York City.”

Lawmakers are currently working on legislation to name several heartland highways after former President Donald Trump. This move aims to honor his contributions and recognize his impact on the country. The proposed bill seeks to designate certain highways as “Donald J. Trump Highway” in various states across the heartland region. By naming these roadways after Trump, lawmakers hope to pay tribute to his presidency and the policies he implemented during his time in office. This initiative showcases the admiration and support many Americans have for the former president, highlighting his significance in the nation’s history.

President Trump engaged in a conversation with former New York GOP Governor George E. Pataki.

According to Catismatidis, Trump has taken a strong stance against sanctuary policies and he even humorously mentioned that he now has a “very large-sized shoe” due to his significant electoral victory.

Pataki concurred, further emphasizing the importance of applying the rule of law consistently throughout the United States.

According to him, cities or states that choose to disregard federal regulations are not only violating the Constitution but also infringing upon our freedom. He emphasized the significance of adhering to the law, stating that the Constitution mandates every city and state to abide by the laws of the nation. Furthermore, he drew attention to the historical precedent set during the Civil War, which highlighted the importance of upholding the rule of law at all levels of government.

President James Buchanan, a Pennsylvania Democrat, expressed criticism towards Republican abolitionists and expressed his disappointment with his home state’s opposition to the Fugitive Slave Law prior to the attack on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.

After Abraham Lincoln, a Republican from Illinois, won the 1860 election, several southern states decided to secede. Buchanan, however, disagreed with this decision and believed that a military response was not the appropriate course of action. The election of Lincoln, who was against the expansion of slavery in federal territories, caused concern among the Deep South states. South Carolina took the lead by declaring its secession from the Union on December 20, 1860.

According to Pataki, the largest city in the nation, along with Los Angeles and other cities, is defying the federal government in this matter.

New York’s last Republican governor criticizes Biden’s lack of action while Iranian state TV broadcasts images of US ‘anarchy’

In 2013, billionaire and Republican mayoral candidate John Catsimatidis delivered a speech at a news conference.

According to him, it is imperative for Trump to enforce the law or terminate all federal funding. He believes that taking such action would greatly contribute to uniting America and propelling us forward.

During their conversation, they explored the implementation of a sanctuary city policy by the New York City Council and pondered the potential intervention of the state or federal government.

“I believe Mayor Eric Adams might support Trump’s intervention,” Pataki anticipated. Many have perceived the mayor as being critical of sanctuary city policy, but he is constrained by the Democratic-majority city council, with a 45-6 advantage.”

In a recent statement, the former governor expressed his optimism for the upcoming year. He emphasized the need for President Trump to bring about significant reforms in Washington, rather than making minor adjustments. According to him, it is crucial to address the core issues and bring about substantial changes to the system.

Trump does have limits, as he is unable to legally restrain New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg or any other far-left officials.

Current Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, had previously expressed strong opposition to a former governor’s initiative to grant driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants. Despite occasional clashes with the MAGA faction of the Republican Party, Governor Hochul firmly stood against the idea of extending this eligibility.

When Hochul served as clerk of Erie County, including Buffalo, in 2007, she opposed Governor Eliot Spitzer’s policy.

Then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul were photographed during a cabinet meeting at the Capitol.

But when she assumed the role of governor after Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, she changed her stance.

In November, Hochul expressed her willingness to take the lead in contacting Immigration & Customs Enforcement to assist in the apprehension of migrants or undocumented individuals who have been accused of another crime and ensure their removal from the country.

In her speech in Queens, she emphasized her support for assisting law-abiding migrants in finding employment opportunities in New York.

Tom Homan, who has been chosen by Trump as the “border czar,” is a notable figure from the Watertown area. He has strongly criticized the current policies of his home state.

