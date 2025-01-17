New House GOP bill could prevent SNAP recipients from buying junk food

Chef and restaurant owner Andrew Gruel expresses his support for President-elect Donald Trump and RFK, Jr.’s proposed changes for the U.S. food industry on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

House Republicans have set their sights on imposing new restrictions on food stamps, inspired by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vision to “Make America Healthy Again.”

Rep. Josh Brecheen, a Republican from Oklahoma, recently announced his initiative called “The Healthy SNAP Act” which aims to restrict the eligibility of most unhealthy junk foods for purchase under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). In an interview with Fox News Digital, he emphasized the importance of promoting healthier food choices among SNAP recipients.

According to Brecheen, President Trump has been entrusted by the majority of Americans with the responsibility to “Make America Healthy Again.” This sentiment is echoed by individuals in his administration, including RFK Jr. and Senator Marco Rubio, who have actively supported the idea of eliminating junk food purchases through SNAP.

“If individuals choose to purchase junk food with their own money, that is their prerogative. However, our point is that we should not burden taxpayers with the cost of these purchases and then also anticipate that taxpayers will bear the financial burden of the subsequent health consequences.”

Trump has chosen Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

In Queens, New York, a local Bodega proudly displays a sign in its window stating that it accepts EBT. This convenient option ensures that residents can use their electronic benefit transfer card to purchase groceries and essentials at the store.

Brecheen’s proposed legislation aims to prohibit the use of food stamps for purchasing items such as “soft drinks, candy, ice cream, prepared desserts like cakes, pies, cookies, or similar products,” as stated in the legislative text obtained by Fox News Digital.

The legislation has garnered support from seven Republicans who have joined as co-sponsors.

Rubio, the Secretary of State nominee, did support the efforts to reform SNAP last year, as mentioned by the Oklahoma Republican.

Senator X, alongside Senator Cory Booker, has introduced a new bill that aims to enhance the federal government’s ability to gather data on SNAP purchases. The bill also seeks to include the improvement of nutrition security and diet quality as part of Congress’ policy declaration for SNAP.

Trump-RFK Jr. Alliance Offers Hope to “Crunchy Moms”: Advocating for Our Children

The alliance between Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has emerged as a source of hope and inspiration for a group of mothers known as “crunchy moms.” These mothers, who prioritize natural and holistic approaches to parenting, see the alliance as a powerful force in standing up for the well-being of their children.

The term “crunchy moms” refers to mothers who embrace alternative and natural lifestyles, often opting for organic and eco-friendly products, breastfeeding, and homeopathic remedies. They are deeply concerned about the safety of vaccines and the potential risks associated with them.

Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of mandatory vaccination policies and has publicly expressed doubts about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent environmental lawyer and vaccine skeptic, has been a long-time advocate for vaccine safety and transparency.

The alliance between Trump and Kennedy has given “crunchy moms” a sense of validation and support. These mothers feel that their concerns are being heard and taken seriously by politicians at the highest level. They see the alliance as a beacon of hope, a sign that their voices matter and that their children’s health and well-being are being prioritized.

One “crunchy mom” named Sarah expressed her gratitude for the alliance, stating, “It’s refreshing to see politicians like Trump and Kennedy standing up for our children. They are shining a light on important issues that affect the health and future of our kids. It gives us hope that positive change is possible.”

The alliance has also sparked conversations and debates within the parenting community. While some applaud Trump and Kennedy for challenging the status quo and advocating for parental choice, others criticize their stance, arguing that it undermines the importance of vaccines in preventing infectious diseases.

Despite the differing opinions, one thing is clear – the alliance between Trump and Kennedy has ignited a renewed sense of activism and engagement among “crunchy moms.” They are galvanized to continue fighting for the well-being and safety of their children, and they see the alliance as a powerful ally in their cause.

As the alliance between Trump and Kennedy gains momentum, “crunchy moms” remain hopeful that their concerns will be addressed and that their voices will be heard. They believe that their role as advocates for their children’s health and well-being is more important than ever, and they are determined to continue standing up for what they believe in.

Rep. Josh Brecheen is spearheading the legislation in the House. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed last year, Rubio expressed his support for stricter regulations on the use of SNAP funds to purchase unhealthy junk food.

Brecheen expressed his support for the bill, highlighting the numerous benefits it would bring. He emphasized that apart from the evident health improvements, the legislation would also lead to substantial savings in taxpayer funds. Brecheen specifically mentioned Medicaid, pointing out that approximately 1 in 4 Americans, which amounts to a total of 79 million individuals, are currently enrolled in the program.

According to the Senate Joint Economic Committee (JEC) 2023 report, federally funded healthcare for obesity and obesity-related diseases now amounts to a staggering $400 billion per year. “As a nation, we cannot afford to continue down this path,” he emphasized.

A decade ago, conservatives resisted former first lady Michelle Obama’s initiative to promote healthier meals in schools, but now Republicans are embracing a focus on nutrition and health.

Kennedy, a former Democrat turned Independent candidate for president, has played a crucial role in reshaping the national conversation on the matter following his bond with President-elect Donald Trump.

President Trump has chosen Kennedy to serve as his secretary of Health and Human Services. However, Kennedy’s previous doubts regarding vaccines may pose a challenge to his confirmation.

Elizabeth Elkind, an accomplished politics reporter, is currently heading the coverage of the House of Representatives for Fox News Digital. With a strong background in digital journalism, she has previously contributed to renowned platforms such as Daily Mail and CBS News.

Reference Article