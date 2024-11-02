Accusations of Diddy abusing minors rise as flash drive evidence from a witness is alleged

Accusations related to minors increase

Good afternoon, Virginians. There is an update concerning Sean Combs. According to NewsNation, Courtney Burgess, an associate of Kim Porter, testified before a Grand Jury that he witnessed eleven flash drives displaying Diddy involved in inappropriate behavior with eight celebrities.

According to Burgess, there were six male victims, two female victims, and two male minors involved in the alleged incidents. He appeared before a grand jury and provided testimony. However, Burgess and his lawyer, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, did not disclose the names of the celebrities involved, as they were allegedly drugged and unaware of being filmed.

Diddy’s lawyers continue to say he is innocent

According to lawyer Tony Buzbee, Diddy is facing accusations of abusing 125 individuals, with at least twenty-five of them being minors. The alleged victims consist of sixty males and sixty females. Among them, sixty percent are African American, thirty percent are White, and the remaining individuals are of Asian or Hispanic American descent.

According to Casey H., a therapist from Virginia, he believes that “hurt people hurt people.” He also suggests that if the allegations are true, Sean Combs may have been a victim of abuse. Despite this, the lawyers representing the music mogul maintain his innocence and claim that he will be proven innocent in court.

