Mother pepper sprayed foster parents and abducted her children, Manatee deputies say

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested in Bradenton for taking her biological children from their foster parents, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Lachina Cropes pepper sprayed the foster parents before driving her two sons to Georgia on Sunday afternoon.

“Lachina does not have custodial rights to the children and took them without permission,” deputies said in a press release.

The Georgia State Patrol discovered and apprehended Cropes on Monday, according to a press statement.

Authorities report that the 10- and 8-year-old children sustained no injuries.

Cropes is facing two counts of interference with child custody and two counts of battery, according to the sheriff’s office.

The public did not immediately learn of Cropes’ arrest Monday afternoon.

