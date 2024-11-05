Arizona Prepares for Stormy Weather: Showers, Heavy Rainfall, and Strong Winds Expected

A slow-moving weather system is likely to bring showers and thunderstorms to south-central Arizona today, with conditions in the western deserts remaining breezy to windy.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s due to cooler-than-average temperatures.

We expect thunderstorm activity to develop over higher terrain near Phoenix, potentially resulting in brief heavy downpours and even small hail.

Furthermore, strong winds will blow through the region, with peak gusts reaching 30 mph tonight and increasing to 35–45 mph by Monday morning. A wind advisory has been issued until 1 PM PST on Monday, so homeowners should remain vigilant as this busy weather pattern develops.

