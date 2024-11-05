Arizona Prepares for Stormy Weather: Showers, Heavy Rainfall, and Strong Winds Expected

Posted by Jan McDonald November 5, 2024

A slow-moving weather system is likely to bring showers and thunderstorms to south-central Arizona today, with conditions in the western deserts remaining breezy to windy.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s due to cooler-than-average temperatures.

We expect thunderstorm activity to develop over higher terrain near Phoenix, potentially resulting in brief heavy downpours and even small hail.

Furthermore, strong winds will blow through the region, with peak gusts reaching 30 mph tonight and increasing to 35–45 mph by Monday morning. A wind advisory has been issued until 1 PM PST on Monday, so homeowners should remain vigilant as this busy weather pattern develops.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.