A SC woman faces charges for stealing thousands of dollars from vulnerable adults. AG say

Attorney General Alan Wilson of South Carolina charges a 70-year-old woman with improper use of a vulnerable adult’s funds and assets.

One count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and one count of breach of trust with fraudulent intent against Carolyn Coyle, of Walhalla, are each worth more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

On November 1, the Oconee County Detention Center booked Coyle.

According to Wilson, an investigation indicated that between Oct. 5, 2023, and Feb. 5, 2024, Coyle fraudulently usurped monies or assets worth $2,000 to $10,000 from the victim.

The victim, a vulnerable adult under South Carolina law, was living at Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center at the time of the alleged misbehavior.

Exploitation of a vulnerable adult is a felony punishable by five years in jail, a $5,000 fine, or both.

Breach of trust valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 is a crime punishable by up to five years in jail or a fine, at the discretion of the court.

