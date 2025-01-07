Mother accused of leaving children unattended in cold car in casino parking lot

Posted by Jan McDonald January 7, 2025

An Ohio woman is in trouble with the law after allegedly leaving two children unattended inside a vehicle in freezing temperatures at a casino parking lot. According to authorities, the car was not running and was left unlocked.

According to police, Shaneja Gamble, 22, has been charged with endangering children. The kids were discovered in the vehicle on the third floor of the Hollywood Casino Toledo parking lot.

According to officers, the temperature at the time was 26 degrees.

Gamble was taken into custody just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, as indicated by jail records.

Toledo police stated that the children were discovered when casino security notified an off-duty officer.

According to court documents, the arraignment of the individual was scheduled for Monday morning.

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.