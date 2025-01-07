Mother accused of leaving children unattended in cold car in casino parking lot

An Ohio woman is in trouble with the law after allegedly leaving two children unattended inside a vehicle in freezing temperatures at a casino parking lot. According to authorities, the car was not running and was left unlocked.

According to police, Shaneja Gamble, 22, has been charged with endangering children. The kids were discovered in the vehicle on the third floor of the Hollywood Casino Toledo parking lot.

According to officers, the temperature at the time was 26 degrees.

Gamble was taken into custody just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, as indicated by jail records.

Toledo police stated that the children were discovered when casino security notified an off-duty officer.

According to court documents, the arraignment of the individual was scheduled for Monday morning.

Reference Article