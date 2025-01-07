Two individuals enter a plea of not guilty to charges of rape and assault involving a baby at a Red Roof Inn in Summit County

Jason Santos and Jamilee Hunt, the couple accused of multiple charges, including rape, in relation to the “severe injuries” inflicted upon a 1-year-old girl at a Red Roof Inn, made an appearance in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

During the arraignment on Monday, prosecutors highlighted the fact that the child remains in the hospital and has suffered a total of 34 fractures.

Both individuals, who reside in New York, have entered pleas of not guilty to charges of rape, felonious assault, and endangering children. The previously set bond of $1 million, which was established during their initial appearance in Akron Municipal Court, will remain in effect. Santos, the biological father of the baby, and Hunt will remain incarcerated at Summit County Jail until their bond is paid.

The court has scheduled a pretrial status hearing for February 10th.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on November 22, a 911 call regarding an unresponsive infant in one of the rooms prompted the dispatch of Springfield Township police and fire to the Red Roof Inn located at 2939 Arlington Road.

The baby was brought to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where doctors and nurses found additional injuries that indicated sexual assault.

Springfield Township police stated that their focus shifted to Santos and Hunt, the couple who had called the police, after the baby girl was transported to the hospital.

Springfield Township police had encountered Santos and Hunt at the Kohl’s near the Red Roof Inn on Nov. 11. According to the caller, the couple was engaged in an argument with someone and were seen throwing items. The interaction was captured on body camera footage, which showed that the baby seemed to be in good health during that time.

Detective John Simms informed 3News that after the incident involving the baby on November 22, Hunt had gone missing. Santos was apprehended and brought to the police station for questioning. During the interview, Simms revealed that Santos repeatedly lied about the baby’s injuries, first attributing them to their dog before eventually implicating his girlfriend, Hunt.

According to Simms, it is impossible to deny noticing the injuries when looking at her. Simms added that Santos continued to deny his involvement in causing the injuries and showed no concern for his daughter’s well-being.

Simms revealed that when they found Hunt the following day, she had also provided false information about the baby’s injuries and even lied about her own name. According to Simms, she shifted the blame onto Santos for the injuries.

One count of rape Five counts of felonious assault One count of endangering children (2nd-degree felony) One count of endangering children (3rd-degree felony)



Furthermore, Hunt has been indicted on a charge of endangering children in the fourth degree. This charge stems from a previous conviction related to neglect, abandonment, contributing to the delinquency of, or physical abuse of a child.

