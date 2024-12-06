Top 10 Most Expensive Hockey Cards Ever Sold

Hockey has long been a beloved sport in North America, with its history stretching back to the formation of the National Hockey Association (NHA) in 1909 and the eventual establishment of the National Hockey League (NHL) in 1917. As the sport grew in popularity, so did the interest in collecting memorabilia, particularly hockey cards.

Today, some of the most coveted and expensive hockey cards feature legendary players from the game’s early days to modern superstars. In this article, we take a closer look at the most expensive hockey cards ever sold, highlighting both the players and the cards that make them invaluable to collectors.

1. Wayne Gretzky’s 1979-80 O-Pee-Chee Rookie Card #18 – $3,760,000

Wayne Gretzky, often referred to as “The Great One,” is widely considered the greatest hockey player of all time. His 1979-80 O-Pee-Chee rookie card is the most expensive hockey card ever sold, fetching a staggering $3.76 million at auction in May 2021. The card features Gretzky as a member of the Edmonton Oilers, where he won eight Hart Memorial Trophies in his first nine seasons. While there are over 7,000 copies of this card in circulation, only two have achieved a perfect PSA 10 grade, making this specific card a rare treasure. This sale underscores Gretzky’s immense legacy in the sport, having retired with 61 NHL records, including the league-wide retirement of his iconic number 99 jersey.

2. Wayne Gretzky’s 1979-80 Topps Rookie Card #18 – $720,000

Nearly identical to the O-Pee-Chee version, Gretzky’s 1979-80 Topps rookie card holds the second spot among the most expensive hockey cards. This version differs mainly in that the reverse text is in English rather than French. Despite the slight difference, this card is equally prized among collectors. Only two PSA 10 versions exist out of a population of over 7,000, and one such copy sold for $720,000 in December 2020. The rarity and condition of these cards contribute to their high value in the market.

3. Bobby Orr’s 1966 Topps Rookie Card #35 – $276,000

Bobby Orr is considered the most dominant defenseman in the history of hockey, and his 1966 Topps rookie card is among the most valuable in the sport. Orr revolutionized the position, winning eight consecutive Norris Trophies and earning a place in the Hockey Hall of Fame despite his career being cut short by knee injuries. Out of 276 graded copies, only two have achieved a perfect BVG 10 grade, making this card a rare find. It fetched $276,000 in February 2021, reflecting Orr’s lasting influence on the game.

4. Connor McDavid’s 2015 Upper Deck The Cup Rookie Card #197 – $135,811

Connor McDavid, a modern superstar for the Edmonton Oilers, is the only active player on this list. His 2015-16 Upper Deck The Cup rookie card, particularly the rookie patch autograph (RPA) version, has become one of the most valuable cards in the market. McDavid’s RPA card is limited to just 99 copies, each numbered to reflect his jersey number. This specific card sold for $135,811 in June 2020. McDavid’s early career success, including two Hart Trophies and multiple Art Ross Trophies, solidifies his place in hockey history, making his rookie card a sought-after investment.

5. Wayne Gretzky/Mario Lemieux 2006-07 Upper Deck The Cup Dual NHL Shields #DASGL – $91,200

In October 2021, a unique card featuring both Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux sold for $91,200. The 2006-07 Upper Deck The Cup Dual NHL Shields card features autographed patches of these two iconic players, making it an especially desirable piece for collectors. Gretzky, known for his record-setting offensive achievements, and Lemieux, who was equally prolific in his prime, are both regarded as two of the greatest to ever play the game. With only one copy in existence, this card is a true one-of-one collectible.

6. Bobby Hull’s 1958 Topps Rookie Card #66 – $87,000

Bobby Hull, also known as “The Golden Jet” for his remarkable skating and powerful slap shot, was a key figure in both the NHL and the World Hockey Association (WHA). His 1958 Topps rookie card sold for $87,000 in February 2021. Hull’s slap shot was once unofficially recorded at 118 mph, and his 1,170 NHL points, combined with his achievements in the WHA, solidify his place as one of the greatest hockey players. The card’s rarity is due to its limited supply, with only two PSA 8 cards in existence.

7. Mario Lemieux’s 1985 O-Pee-Chee Rookie Card #9 – $80,100

Mario Lemieux, drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1984, had a remarkable 17-season career, all with the Penguins. His 1985 O-Pee-Chee rookie card is one of the most iconic cards in hockey, reflecting his skill and longevity in the sport. Lemieux’s card sold for $80,100 in January 2021. Despite a relatively high population of over 4,400 copies, the card remains valuable due to Lemieux’s status as one of the greatest players in NHL history.

8. Maurice Richard’s 1951 Parkhurst Rookie Card #4 – $75,000

Maurice “The Rocket” Richard is one of the most legendary figures in hockey, becoming the first player in NHL history to reach 500 career goals. His 1951 Parkhurst rookie card, which sold for $75,000 in July 2021, is one of the most iconic hockey cards ever produced. Richard’s card has a relatively low PSA population, with only three cards achieving a grade of PSA 8.5 or higher, making it a rare find for collectors.

9. Georges Vezina’s 1911-12 C55 Imperial Tobacco Card #38 – $61,200

Georges Vezina was the first NHL player to have a trophy named in his honor, the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the league’s top goaltender. His 1911-12 C55 Imperial Tobacco card is the only recognized rookie card of this legendary goalie. Vezina’s card, graded PSA 7, sold for $61,200 in May 2021. The rarity of the card, combined with Vezina’s place in hockey history, makes it highly valuable among collectors.

10. Wayne Gretzky’s 1980 O-Pee-Chee #250 – $60,400

Released during Gretzky’s sophomore season in the NHL, the 1980 O-Pee-Chee card is another valuable collectible. This card highlights Gretzky’s early success in the league, including his first Hart Trophy win. With a PSA population of just 2,177, the card’s limited availability makes it one of the most coveted in the hobby. A PSA 10 version of this card sold for $60,400 in March 2021.

Conclusion: The Investment Potential of Hockey Cards

The high prices commanded by these hockey cards are a testament to the lasting legacies of the players featured. As the market for sports memorabilia continues to grow, particularly for high-graded and rare cards, investing in collectible hockey cards remains an attractive option for investors and enthusiasts alike. Whether it’s the timeless appeal of Wayne Gretzky or the dominance of modern stars like Connor McDavid, these cards not only serve as a snapshot of hockey history but also as potentially lucrative assets in the world of sports collectibles.

