Hells Angels officially declared a ‘criminal gang’ by Nevada high court due to freeway shooting

The Nevada Supreme Court made a significant ruling on Thursday, declaring that the Hells Angels is officially recognized as a criminal gang under state law. This decision paves the way for a court case involving a freeway shooting to proceed.

The police stated that the shooting that took place on May 29, 2022, on U.S. 95 in Henderson resulted in injuries to seven individuals. According to authorities, the incident involved a clash between two gangs, namely the Hells Angels and the Vagos. Prosecutors have suggested that the motive behind the shooting could be linked to a prior murder case in California involving these same groups.

Prosecutors initially charged the group, including Richard Devries, president of the Hells Angels Las Vegas chapter, with gang enhancements due to their affiliation with the motorcycle group. However, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones later dismissed the racketeering and gang charges, citing evidence presented by the grand jury.

The decision was unanimously reversed by the high court.

“We conclude that the expert testimony [of a grand jury witness] and court records documenting Hell[s] Angels members’ nationwide criminal convictions were sufficient to support a reasonable inference that Hells Angels commonly engages in felonious activities and therefore qualifies as a criminal gang under [state law],” Justice Kristina Pickering wrote in her ruling, which the other six justices signed.

A group of bikers participated in a ride through Arizona and southern Nevada over Memorial Day weekend. In June 2022, a grand jury watched videos that featured Hells Angels members at a motorcycle dealership in Henderson, shortly after the shooting occurred.

As of Thursday, a hearing had not yet been scheduled in the criminal case.

Reference Article