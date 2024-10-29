Missing Rankin County teen located in Arkansas

A missing Hartfield Academy student was discovered in Arkansas on Monday.

A news release claims that John Michael Jones met someone near his Brandon home after receiving an online recruit.

According to authorities, the guy was an older Hispanic male who surreptitiously left with Jones.

Later, authorities identified the person as 34-year-old Kaleb James Cannady.

The press release stated that Cannady’s vehicle, a silver 2015 Dodge Charger with an Arkansas license plate, was the subject of an urgent Be On the Look Out.

Troopers from the Arkansas State Police and officers from the Belle Vista Police Department discovered the suspect’s vehicle at 7:17 p.m. and arrested Cannady on active warrants from Rankin County court.

Jones is currently safe and has been placed under the custody of the Arkansas State Police.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is grateful to the United States Marshals Service, Arkansas State Police, Belle Vista Police Department, MS Bureau of Investigation, and MS Attorney General’s Office for their valuable assistance in this case. Above all, we want to express our gratitude to the public, who played a crucial role in keeping John Michael Jones at the forefront of everyone’s thoughts. With your help, along with the support of our law enforcement partners, we successfully located and rescued the Brandon teen in just over 24 hours.

