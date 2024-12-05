Lawsuit Against Pennsylvania State Troopers Who Charged 11-year-old With Homicide Enters Trial Phase

A federal court in Pittsburgh is currently hearing a civil rights lawsuit against four Pennsylvania State Police troopers. The lawsuit has been filed by a man who was charged with homicide at the age of 11.

In Lawrence County, Jordan Brown, a fifth-grader at the time, faced conviction for the tragic shooting death of Kenzie Houk, his father’s pregnant fiancée.

In 2018, the conviction was unanimously reversed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, as they ruled that there was insufficient evidence to support it.

According to Brown’s lawsuit, the troopers are accused of manufacturing evidence, fabricating reports, and manipulating police interviews.

“What is the right and just course of action when an 11-year-old child is falsely accused of one of the most horrifying crimes one can imagine? It is crucial to note that in the case of charging this child, the fundamental constitutional safeguards were not followed,” expressed Tim O’Brien, the attorney representing Brown.

Brown, who is currently 27 years old, is pursuing compensation for the time he was held in juvenile detention and the various forms of emotional, mental, and physical damage he endured during his incarceration.

