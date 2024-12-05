Blizzard Conditions Expected in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia on Wednesday Night

A powerful winter storm is set to hit Maryland, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the evening of Wednesday. This storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall of up to 8 inches, accompanied by fierce wind gusts of up to 60 mph. As a result, blizzard conditions are likely to occur, leading to near-zero wind chills by Thursday.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued by the National Weather Service for several areas including Garrett County, MD; Grant, Pendleton, and Tucker counties in WV; and parts of northern WV and southwestern PA. The forecast predicts heavy snowfall expected to begin on Thursday morning, which may cause hazardous conditions for morning commutes due to reduced visibility and slippery roads. Even after the storm subsides, blowing snow could still pose a risk by limiting visibility.

Local officials are advising residents to postpone their travel plans and make necessary preparations for potential power outages. It is strongly recommended that residents put together emergency kits containing essential supplies such as water, blankets, and flashlights.

Residents in the affected areas should remain vigilant as schools and businesses closely monitor the storm for possible closures. It is crucial to stay updated with local weather alerts and exercise caution when venturing outside.

