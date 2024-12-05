Two-year-old boy shot dead in truck by his seven-year-old brother, who found gun in glove box

Posted by Jan McDonald December 5, 2024

A tragic incident has occurred where a 2-year-old boy lost his life after being shot by his 7-year-old brother inside a truck. The circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident are truly devastating.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the San Bernardino County Sheriff released a statement confirming the tragic death of a pre-schooler from Crestline, California. The incident occurred the day before.

“At around 3:53 p.m., officers of Rancho Cucamonga attended the shooting that took place at a parking lot at 8250 Day Creek Boulevard,” the release stated.

“When deputies arrived, they learned a two-year-old male child had been shot. The child was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” the statement continued.

“Through investigation, deputies learned the victim and his 7-year-old brother were inside a truck when the 7-year-old found a firearm in the glove box, resulting in the fatal shooting.”

“The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation. A report will be sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review,” the statement concluded.

If you have any information, please reach out to the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. For those who wish to remain anonymous, you can contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the National Violent Death Reporting System discovered that between 2003 and 2021, children aged 11 to 15 had the highest percentage of unintentional firearm deaths in the United States (33%), followed by children aged 0 to 5 (29%).

In February, PEOPLE reported that a three-year-old boy shot himself in the head after discovering a gun at his home.

When police officer Caitlin Figueroa arrived at the boy’s home in Charlotte, North Carolina, she discovered him bleeding from the head.

According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announcement, they brought him to the hospital while still alive with life-threatening injuries. The hospital pronounced him deceased upon his arrival.

Investigators believe the boy shot himself accidentally with his mother’s unsecured gun.

This comes after PEOPLE reported in June 2023 that a 6-year-old kid shot his 1-year-old sibling, who survived, in the cheek and shoulder after discovering an unsecured gun in his Detroit home.

