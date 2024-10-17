Two men were shot in the Trump assassination attempt, according to the Secret Service. Responsible for ‘negligence’

Two men shot during US President Donald Trump’s assassination attempt have accused the Secret Service of “negligence.”

Jim Copenhaver, 74, and David Dutch, 57, told NBC News that they believe the Secret Service and other law enforcement officers failed in their duties to protect both Trump and civilians. During the Butler, Pennsylvania, event in July, both men suffered severe injuries.

“I believe the Secret Service, and probably everyone involved in setting that security, was 100% negligent, right down to inter-departmental communications,” Dutch responded. The level of negligence was immense.

“I’m certain there was negligence. “It would not have happened if it had been secure,” Copenhaver stated.

Dutch claimed that the Secret Service failed “big time” to protect him and the former president. The bullet struck Copenhaver in the triceps and abdomen, and struck Dutch in the liver.

Dutch told me that it felt like a sledgehammer hitting him squarely in the chest.

Copenhaver stated he had no idea what was going on until he saw part of his shirt blow away.

“I turned around to my friend and said, ‘I think I was shot,’ and that’s when I got the second one, and then I went down,” Copenhaver told the outlet, explaining that he had dropped onto the bleachers and was unable to stand.

Both guys told NBC that the experience had left them with health issues. Copenhaver stated that he lost 30 pounds and now has the cane to walk. Dutch stated that he has lost 25 pounds and is unable to drive or move anything heavier than 10 pounds.

Corey Comperatore, another rallygoer, lost his life during the event. During the event, Trump sustained injuries to his ear.

The assassination attempt this summer highlighted security flaws that enabled the gunman to shoot Trump. Following calls for her resignation, Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the Secret Service at the time, resigned.

The Secret Service’s internal investigators issued the initial mission assurance assessment, which found that inadequate planning and communication across law enforcement agencies contributed to the security flaws that allowed the assassination attempt to occur.

Copenhaver and Dutch attorneys have both stated that they intend to file a lawsuit.

