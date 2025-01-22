Edmond Police Request Assistance In Identifying Suspects In $4,000 Forged Check Scheme

Posted by Jan McDonald January 22, 2025

The Edmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals who are involved in the forgery of checks.

EPD states that the individual depicted in the above pictures is believed to be the same individual who frequently alters their appearance by wearing various wigs.

The passenger undergoes a transformation as depicted in the photographs.

A group of individuals is under suspicion for allegedly forging and cashing stolen checks worth over $4,000 at various banks in Edmond.

If you have any information about these individuals, please reach out to Detective Maguire at (405)-359-4440.

Please make note of case number 24-73522.

Jan McDonald
