Japan commits $2 million to support victims of California wildfires

Japan has pledged to provide $2 million in assistance to the victims of the devastating fires in Los Angeles. This commitment comes as other countries also step up to support the affected region.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, made a declaration on Wednesday regarding a generous donation. He stated that the funds will be utilized to offer crucial assistance to those impacted by the fires, including shelter, food, and psychological support. This initiative aims to provide much-needed relief to the affected individuals.

According to him, Japan has made the decision to offer a relief assistance amounting to $2 million through the American Red Cross to aid the victims of the disaster.

Hayashi stated that Japan will remain committed to offering assistance to the disaster victims and supporting the speedy recovery of the affected regions. Although the precise timing of the aid is still being determined, Japan will actively provide support throughout the process.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry has announced that the aid will be directed to the American Red Cross. This comes as Mexico and Canada, neighboring countries of the United States, have already dispatched firefighting crews to Southern California to help extinguish the raging fires.

According to the governor, a group of seventy-two Mexican firefighters arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday. They are set to undergo an orientation session before being sent out to combat the fires on Monday.

“During one of our greatest times of need, we are immensely grateful to our neighbors in Mexico for their unwavering support,” expressed Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA). He further extended his gratitude to President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo for providing the very best assistance.

Canadian fire teams have joined the fight against the California fires by dispatching their air tankers and firefighters.

“We’re friends – especially when times get tough,” former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared on social media. “California has always supported us when we faced wildfires in the north. Now, Canada is here to support you.”

In the summer of 2023, Canada was grappling with wildfires in Alberta, Quebec, and British Columbia. To assist the country, the United States dispatched over 2,000 firefighters.

Nine U.S. states, including neighboring Arizona and Oregon, have dispatched their own firefighters and equipment to the area. Additionally, fire departments from across California have been deployed to provide assistance to the southern part of the state.

The Palisades fire, the largest one, has currently been contained by 19% and has already scorched an extensive area of 23,713 acres. On the other hand, the Eaton fire has reached a containment level of 45% and has affected 14,117 acres. It is important to note that the winds are anticipated to strengthen again during the latter half of the week.

