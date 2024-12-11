ISP: Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man

Update: The Silver Alert for William Powers has been cancelled. The Porter County Sheriff’s Department confirmed he was safe and thanked the public for their help.

Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Indiana man from Porter County.

William Powers, an 86-year-old white man, went missing around 5 a.m. Tuesday in Valparaiso, and the Porter County Sheriff’s Department is investigating his disappearance. Powers stands 5’9″ and weighs 155 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say Powers was last seen wearing a blue suit jacket, a collared shirt, and gray slacks. Authorities report that Powers last drove a silver 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, bearing the license plate number TK656MBH.

Investigators believe the powers are extraordinary and may necessitate medical attention. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (219) 477-3000 immediately.

