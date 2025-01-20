Man in New York Admits to Using Fake Passports in Fraudulent Bank Scheme in Massachusetts

A man from New York has admitted to federal charges after using fake U.S. passport cards to illegally withdraw money from bank accounts in Massachusetts.

Jean Andre Bontiffe, aged 41, has confessed to three charges of bank fraud, one charge of forgery or unauthorized use of a passport, and one charge of aggravated identity theft. The sentencing for these offenses has been set for May 6, 2025 by Chief U.S. District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV.

Court documents reveal that in July 2022, Bontiffe journeyed from New York to Massachusetts and made several attempts to withdraw funds from the bank accounts of three Massachusetts residents. Utilizing counterfeit U.S. passport cards and credit cards, he managed to successfully pilfer a grand total of $13,800.

Once, Bontiffe tried to withdraw $4,500 from a TD Bank branch in North Andover by using a counterfeit passport and credit card as identification. However, the bank teller quickly recognized a signature mismatch, denied the transaction, and confiscated the fraudulent documents. Bontiffe then fled the scene.

In August 2022, Bontiffe was arrested at LaGuardia Airport in New York. He had attempted to pass through TSA security using a counterfeit California driver’s license, which bore the name of one of the Massachusetts victims.

Bontiffe will be subject to severe consequences for his criminal actions. If found guilty of making or using a forged passport, he could face a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. Additionally, the charge of bank fraud carries a potential sentence of up to 30 years. Furthermore, the aggravated identity theft charge mandates a two-year sentence that must be served consecutively to any other punishment given.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation of this case, including:

U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service Mamaroneck (New York) Police Department



Luke A. Goldworm, an Assistant U.S. Attorney, is handling the prosecution in this case.

