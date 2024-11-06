Georgia’s Supreme court overturns decision to extend Cobb County’s deadline for absentee ballots

Around 3,000 Cobb County voters who were unable to receive their mail-in ballots in a timely manner will not be granted an extension beyond Election Day to exercise their right to vote, according to a recent ruling by the state Supreme Court.

According to the county, the voters who were affected had submitted their requests for absentee ballots before the deadline. However, as of Wednesday, their ballots had not been mailed out. The county explained that there was a surge in the number of absentee ballot requests leading up to the request deadline last Friday. In an attempt to print the ballots themselves after their contract with a vendor ended, the county encountered difficulties as their equipment malfunctioned.

Three residents, including two out-of-state college students and a blind Cobb County voter, filed a lawsuit against the county. They argued that in-person voting would pose significant challenges for them. The lower court judge ruled in their favor, stating that the ballots could be counted as long as they were postmarked by Election Day and received by November 8.

The reversal by the high court implies that around 3,000 individuals will be required to either personally deliver their ballots to the Cobb County Elections office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday or vote in person.

The Republican National Committee requested the intervention of the high court to halt this practice, and its Chairman, Michael Whatley, expressed his joy over the decision on X.

In a recent statement, it was mentioned that Cobb County, which is controlled by the Democrats, had a desire to accept 3,000 absentee ballots even after the Election Day deadline. However, the case was taken to the Georgia Supreme Court, and the good news is that they emerged victorious. It is emphasized that Election Day is meant to be a fixed date and not something that stretches out for a week. The fight will continue, with a firm determination to keep winning and provide regular updates.

According to Fair Fight, a voting rights organization founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams, it is unfair for people to lose their chance to vote due to errors made by their local government, especially when they have followed all the necessary rules.

Fair Fight CEO Lauren Groh-Wargo emphasized the importance of ensuring that every Georgian’s vote is counted, particularly in cases where delays in ballot distribution are beyond their control. With the recent ruling, Cobb County voters who experienced delays due to administrative issues must make sure to return their ballots by 7 p.m. on Election Day to guarantee that their votes will be counted. Groh-Wargo urged voters to take immediate action by personally delivering their mail ballots to election offices, underscoring the significance of the upcoming election and the impact of every single vote.

The 2020 presidential election was decided by a margin of fewer than 12,000 votes in Georgia, and this year’s race is expected to be just as tight. Both parties have assembled teams of lawyers in anticipation of possible legal disputes following the counting of ballots.

Reference Article