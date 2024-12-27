Maniac Slashes Two Individuals At Grand Central Subway Station In Separate Attacks: Sources

On Christmas Eve, a maniac carried out separate attacks in the Grand Central-42nd Street Station, slashing a man and a woman. This horrifying incident was confirmed by both the police and law enforcement sources.

The altercation on the stairs of the southbound entrance of the Midtown station took a violent turn when the assailant attacked a 42-year-old man. The assailant swiftly slashed the man’s left wrist with a knife, following an argument between the two individuals. The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m., as reported by both the police and sources familiar with the matter.

According to sources, the suspect then raced up some steps and got into a dispute with the 26-year-old woman before slicing her neck near a turnstile.

The two victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital and are currently in stable condition.

After the second slashing incident, the suspect managed to escape by running up an escalator. However, witnesses immediately alerted the police, who apprehended him and successfully retrieved a knife, according to sources.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has announced that they have taken a person of interest into custody.

No charges have been filed as of yet.

According to sources, the suspect has been arrested three times before for criminal mischief, fare beating, and assaulting a police officer.

