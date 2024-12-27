Maniac Slashes Two Individuals At Grand Central Subway Station In Separate Attacks: Sources

Posted by Jan McDonald December 27, 2024

On Christmas Eve, a maniac carried out separate attacks in the Grand Central-42nd Street Station, slashing a man and a woman. This horrifying incident was confirmed by both the police and law enforcement sources.

The altercation on the stairs of the southbound entrance of the Midtown station took a violent turn when the assailant attacked a 42-year-old man. The assailant swiftly slashed the man’s left wrist with a knife, following an argument between the two individuals. The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m., as reported by both the police and sources familiar with the matter.

According to sources, the suspect then raced up some steps and got into a dispute with the 26-year-old woman before slicing her neck near a turnstile.

The two victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital and are currently in stable condition.

After the second slashing incident, the suspect managed to escape by running up an escalator. However, witnesses immediately alerted the police, who apprehended him and successfully retrieved a knife, according to sources.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has announced that they have taken a person of interest into custody.

No charges have been filed as of yet.

According to sources, the suspect has been arrested three times before for criminal mischief, fare beating, and assaulting a police officer.

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.