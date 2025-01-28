Governor Murphy adds new allegations to ongoing lawsuit against congestion toll

In a recent development, Gov. Phil Murphy has submitted fresh allegations in the ongoing lawsuit filed by the state against New York City’s congestion pricing plan.

According to recent claims, the Federal Highway Administration approved last-minute changes made by New York officials to the plan, which enabled the program to commence without undergoing proper environmental reviews. Murphy raises concerns about the actions taken by the Federal Highway Administration in this regard.

In a statement, the governor expressed his concerns about the fast-tracked proposal by the federal government and the MTA. He emphasized the need to reevaluate and rescind the decision, as it solely benefits New York’s transportation system while imposing a financial burden on hardworking New Jerseyans. Additionally, the governor pointed out the adverse environmental consequences that the scheme would have on numerous North Jersey communities, a fact acknowledged by the federal government.

Earlier this year, congestion pricing was implemented, requiring drivers to pay a $9 toll when entering Manhattan below 60th Street.

According to New York officials, the toll is being implemented as a means to incentivize individuals to utilize mass transit and to generate revenue for the MTA.

Reference Article