Georgia Man Sentenced To Almost 20 Years For Methamphetamine Trafficking In South Carolina

A man involved in a significant drug trafficking operation has been given a lengthy prison sentence of almost twenty years. He played a crucial role in the distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine in the Upstate area of South Carolina.

Jeffrey Michael Wilson, a 54-year-old resident of Commerce, Georgia, has been handed a 235-month prison sentence. This comes after Wilson pleaded guilty to being part of a conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Wilson’s involvement in drug trafficking activities is highlighted by the fact that he had previously served time for similar charges.

During the conspiracy, Wilson was found guilty in court for trafficking a staggering 89 kilograms of methamphetamine. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office apprehended him in February 2023, during a routine traffic stop, where they discovered over 5,800 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm in his possession.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) spearheaded a comprehensive investigation involving multiple agencies to disrupt and dismantle high-level drug trafficking operations.

Multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies came together for the investigation, showcasing their collaborative effort in tackling drug trafficking in the region.

