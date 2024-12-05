Woman Shot Her Husband To Death In Their Home Over A Month After Being Served With Divorce Papers And Then Claiming She Was A Victim Of Domestic Abuse; Charged

In a horrific occurrence that occurred over the weekend in South Carolina, a 41-year-old woman named J. Ray was charged with the murder of her husband, showing a very problematic marriage. Ray is suspected of murdering her 43-year-old husband, G. Baughman, by repeatedly shooting him in the back of their home. This heinous deed has sent shockwaves across their town, prompting many to question the developing marital strife that led to such a terrible conclusion.

At 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2024, the sheriff’s office received the initial report of the incident. According to accounts, local officials responded to a distress call from the couple’s house. When authorities arrived, they found Ray strolling from the rear to the front of the house. Deputies immediately seized her and placed her in a sheriff’s patrol car while they conducted an investigation inside the home.

Inside, they found Baughman lifeless on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers discovered multiple empty gunshot casings and a black handgun on the kitchen counter, which they suspect was the murder weapon. The coroner’s office declared Baughman dead on the spot at 6:30 p.m. and scheduled an autopsy.

The arrest warrant for Ray included horrific facts about the shooting. It added that Ray shot her husband “multiple times in the back and multiple times while he was lying on the floor,” implying a planned and continuous attack. The document indicated that Ray acted with premeditation and malice in the terrible incident.

Investigators have not revealed the exact cause of the homicide, but they have revealed that the couple was experiencing serious marital troubles. They had been separated since late August 2024, and Baughman had recently filed for divorce, which contained requirements to prevent the depletion of marital assets and a “no adverse contact” order. Sources claim that Baughman served Ray with divorce papers on November 9.

During Ray’s initial court appearance, her attorney presented her as a victim of domestic abuse, which complicated the story even further. Reports indicated that Baughman’s injuries had hospitalized Ray the previous month. Ray had been hesitant to bring charges against her husband for fear of jeopardizing his Marine career.

The pair co-owned an animal hospital. In light of the tragedy, the hospital issued a statement declaring their determination to continue operations while remaining committed to the community and animal welfare.

As the legal process progresses, Ray remains in detention without release, with a court appearance scheduled for March 14, 2025. They also instructed her not to contact members of the victim’s family. This tragic event underscores the often-concealed tensions within close relationships, and the catastrophic outcomes that can ensue when these relationships become unmanageable. As the community and families involved deal with the aftermath, many remain hopeful for healing and justice in this deeply sad circumstance.

