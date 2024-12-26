Sherman Police Are Still Looking For An 8-year-old Girl In Post Oak Creek After Fatal Car Crash

Posted by Jan McDonald December 26, 2024

Search and rescue teams are currently conducting an ongoing search for an 8-year-old girl who went missing after a car hydroplaned off Highway 75 and plunged into Post Oak Creek.

On Tuesday morning, the Sherman Police Department and Sherman Fire-Rescue swiftly responded to a car crash in the vicinity of Highway 75 and Taylor Street.

According to a statement from Sherman PD, a vehicle veered off Highway 75 around 9:30 a.m. and got stuck in a drainage ditch of Post Oak Creek. The vehicle then proceeded to move along the creek towards Houston Street until first responders were able to reach them near Highway 56.

Four of the six passengers in the vehicle were successfully rescued by first responders, while it took several hours to recover one body, according to police. As of now, two individuals are still receiving treatment in the hospital, while the other two have been discharged. Fortunately, all of the passengers who were involved in the incident are expected to survive.

On Wednesday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave his approval for state search and rescue teams to join in the ongoing search for the missing 8-year-old girl. Throughout the night, the dedicated crews tirelessly continued their efforts to locate the young girl.

The police have not released the identities of the passengers. However, they have confirmed that the passengers were traveling from Southern Oklahoma to McKinney.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.