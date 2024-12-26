Sherman Police Are Still Looking For An 8-year-old Girl In Post Oak Creek After Fatal Car Crash

Search and rescue teams are currently conducting an ongoing search for an 8-year-old girl who went missing after a car hydroplaned off Highway 75 and plunged into Post Oak Creek.

On Tuesday morning, the Sherman Police Department and Sherman Fire-Rescue swiftly responded to a car crash in the vicinity of Highway 75 and Taylor Street.

According to a statement from Sherman PD, a vehicle veered off Highway 75 around 9:30 a.m. and got stuck in a drainage ditch of Post Oak Creek. The vehicle then proceeded to move along the creek towards Houston Street until first responders were able to reach them near Highway 56.

Four of the six passengers in the vehicle were successfully rescued by first responders, while it took several hours to recover one body, according to police. As of now, two individuals are still receiving treatment in the hospital, while the other two have been discharged. Fortunately, all of the passengers who were involved in the incident are expected to survive.

On Wednesday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave his approval for state search and rescue teams to join in the ongoing search for the missing 8-year-old girl. Throughout the night, the dedicated crews tirelessly continued their efforts to locate the young girl.

The police have not released the identities of the passengers. However, they have confirmed that the passengers were traveling from Southern Oklahoma to McKinney.

