Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Additional $2.1 Million for Military Infrastructure in the State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday an additional $2.1 million in funding for military-support infrastructure under the Defense Reinvestment Grant Program, increasing the total investment in Florida’s military communities to $6.3 million since 2019.

“Florida is committed to investing in our military’s capacity and in military communities,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These funds continue my mission of making Florida the most military-friendly and veteran-friendly state in the nation.”

The Defense Reinvestment Grant Program provides financial assistance to local governments and economic development organizations representing military installations. The grants aim to enhance infrastructure, stimulate economic growth, and enhance military readiness.

“Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, Florida is continuing to support critical projects that further strengthen military readiness,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “These awards will have impacts across the state, building on past investments and further cementing the bond between our defense communities and military installations.”

Defense Reinvestment Grant Awards for 2024

The most recent grants include a range of critical projects to help military communities statewide.

1. One Okaloosa Economic Development Council – $122,500

Supporting military installations and diversifying the economy with STEM-based industries.

2. Bay Defense Alliance – $90,530

Developing existing missions and pursuing next-generation defense projects.

3. Orlando Economic Partnership – $250,000

Promoting military technology development and small business involvement in simulation projects.

4. Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast – $106,500

Advancing plans for a wastewater treatment upgrade at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

5. Pensacola-Escambia Promotion and Development Commission – $250,000

Developing facilities to support cyber assets near Corry Station.

6. Bay County – $220,000

Creating a development plan for property near Naval Support Activity Panama City.

7. Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners – $250,000

Funding a master plan to guide a land swap with the Navy.

8. Clay County Economic Development Corporation – $230,000

Leveraging opportunities created by the First Coast Expressway to benefit local assets.

9. Tampa Bay Defense Alliance – $85,353

Enhancing defense community coordination to optimize resources and address regional defense needs.

10. Miami-Dade Beacon Council – $250,000

Supporting economic diversification around Homestead Reserve Air Base through small and mid-sized business development.

11. Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners – $250,000

Developing redevelopment specifications for the Young-Rainey STAR Center, a former U.S. Department of Energy site.

Since taking office, Governor DeSantis has emphasized investments in Florida’s defense infrastructure, ensuring that military sites and communities have the resources they require to prosper.

These most recent awards demonstrate Florida’s commitment to preserving military preparedness and promoting economic opportunities for military families and their communities.

