Ohio driver, 36, arrested for warrants after pretending to be someone else during a headlight violation stop

The log line for this police beat is quite interesting. A police officer in Jeffersonville, Ohio, recently stopped a 36-year-old woman who was driving a car with illegal headlights. Soon after initiating the traffic stop, the officer understood he was in for a bit of a ride.

For starters, she did not provide a valid driver’s license. Instead, the officer discovered a suspended non-driver license from New York.

Furthermore, the driver provided a false identity to authenticate herself. You might wonder why. She apparently had multiple outstanding warrants and did not want to give herself up.

Finally, while the driver did not have a legitimate license, FingerLakes1.com said that the officer discovered that the “real” individual had active ignition interlock limitations in place. In other words, it appears that the driver is still struggling with driving under the influence.

Ignition interlock restrictions require a judge to rule that someone cannot drive unless they first pass a breathalyzer test. A professional third party installs the item. The breathalyzer test must pass for the car’s ignition to start after installation.

Driving while breaching ignition interlock requirements can result in further fines, license revocation, or even jail time.

During a traffic stop, the officer arrested the Ohio driver. She is now facing criminal charges for impersonation, aggravated unlicensed operation, and a few more offenses. These include driving without sufficient headlights and violating interlock ignition limitations. This adds to her previous warrants.

