Ohio driver, 36, arrested for warrants after pretending to be someone else during a headlight violation stop

Posted by Jan McDonald November 27, 2024

The log line for this police beat is quite interesting. A police officer in Jeffersonville, Ohio, recently stopped a 36-year-old woman who was driving a car with illegal headlights. Soon after initiating the traffic stop, the officer understood he was in for a bit of a ride.

For starters, she did not provide a valid driver’s license. Instead, the officer discovered a suspended non-driver license from New York.

Furthermore, the driver provided a false identity to authenticate herself. You might wonder why. She apparently had multiple outstanding warrants and did not want to give herself up.

Finally, while the driver did not have a legitimate license, FingerLakes1.com said that the officer discovered that the “real” individual had active ignition interlock limitations in place. In other words, it appears that the driver is still struggling with driving under the influence.

Ignition interlock restrictions require a judge to rule that someone cannot drive unless they first pass a breathalyzer test. A professional third party installs the item. The breathalyzer test must pass for the car’s ignition to start after installation.

Driving while breaching ignition interlock requirements can result in further fines, license revocation, or even jail time.

During a traffic stop, the officer arrested the Ohio driver. She is now facing criminal charges for impersonation, aggravated unlicensed operation, and a few more offenses. These include driving without sufficient headlights and violating interlock ignition limitations. This adds to her previous warrants.

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.