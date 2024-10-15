Houston tow truck driver fights for life after aggressive vehicle repossession incident

One family is pleading with the community for aid after their son, a tow truck driver, was shot eight times.

After a car repossession went awry, Ben Taub Hospital transported Benjamin Bolton, 40, who is still recovering in the intensive care unit.

“I received a call from my husband, who instructed me to hold on,” Rhona Bolton, Benjamin’s mother, said.

Rhonda Bolton is still in shock about what happened to her son, Benjamin.

Bolton told me, “They said he was repossessing a car, and they more or less tracked him down or ambushed him.”

According to Rhona Bolton, it all began on the 900 block of Broadway St., where she claims her son and his partner were doing their job repossessing this white van, but the pair already had a vehicle hooked up to the back of the tow truck, so her son, who had the keys, got into the white van and drove away.

“This was just someone that valued their possessions more than they did a human life,” Bolton claimed.

However, Bolton claims that two cars blocked Benjamin’s path on the 7900 block of Harrisburn Blvd., leading to eight shots fired at him.

The second car opened fire on the driver’s side of the white van.

“Here’s what the doctors told us.” Bolton explained, “They shot him three times in the arm, three times in the side, once in the pelvis, and once in the back.”

Now that her son, who has become a parent, is healing, she is seeking answers.

“They had to leave his stomach open because they didn’t know how much damage there was from the blood and trauma. They didn’t want to seal him up and then reopen him to ensure they didn’t miss anything,” Bolton said. Despite their poor reputation, tow truck drivers simply carry out their job duties. Their job is to pay the bills and feed their families, and nothing in this world is worth killing someone for.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the Houston Police Department, but the District Attorney’s Office has detained three males and is awaiting potential charges.

Reference Article