Donald Trump’s administration prohibits the display of foreign flags at US embassies

Posted by Jan McDonald January 26, 2025

The Trump administration has implemented a ban on consular posts from displaying any flags other than the flag of the United States. This move is in line with their commitment to curbing diversity initiatives within government institutions.

The Guardian has obtained a cable titled “One Flag Policy,” which seems to address the display of gay pride and Black Lives Matter flags at US embassies during the Biden administration.

During a Pride month celebration held on the south lawn, the White House proudly displayed gay pride flags, which caused a significant backlash from conservatives.

The memo stated that from now on, only the United States of America flag is permitted to be flown or displayed at US facilities, whether they are located within the country or overseas, and to be featured in any US government content.

“The flag of the United States of America serves as a unifying symbol, bringing together all Americans under the timeless principles of justice, liberty, and democracy. These values, deeply ingrained in the fabric of our nation, resonate with every American citizen, both in the past and present.”

The memo stated that the only exceptions permitted were the flag for prisoners of war and missing in action, as well as the flag for hostages and wrongful detainees.

The White House made the decision after President Trump signed a series of executive orders on his first day in office. These orders called for a halt to all diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within US federal agencies. Additionally, one of the executive orders sought to establish that there are only two sexes, which was seen as an attack on the legal recognition of non-binary rights..

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.