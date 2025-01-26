Donald Trump’s administration prohibits the display of foreign flags at US embassies

The Trump administration has implemented a ban on consular posts from displaying any flags other than the flag of the United States. This move is in line with their commitment to curbing diversity initiatives within government institutions.

The Guardian has obtained a cable titled “One Flag Policy,” which seems to address the display of gay pride and Black Lives Matter flags at US embassies during the Biden administration.

During a Pride month celebration held on the south lawn, the White House proudly displayed gay pride flags, which caused a significant backlash from conservatives.

The memo stated that from now on, only the United States of America flag is permitted to be flown or displayed at US facilities, whether they are located within the country or overseas, and to be featured in any US government content.

“The flag of the United States of America serves as a unifying symbol, bringing together all Americans under the timeless principles of justice, liberty, and democracy. These values, deeply ingrained in the fabric of our nation, resonate with every American citizen, both in the past and present.”

The memo stated that the only exceptions permitted were the flag for prisoners of war and missing in action, as well as the flag for hostages and wrongful detainees.

The White House made the decision after President Trump signed a series of executive orders on his first day in office. These orders called for a halt to all diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within US federal agencies. Additionally, one of the executive orders sought to establish that there are only two sexes, which was seen as an attack on the legal recognition of non-binary rights..

