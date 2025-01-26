Elementary school principal in Florida arrested after hosting alcohol-fueled party with 100 children at her home, say police

A Florida elementary school principal was taken into custody by the police following the discovery of an alcohol-infused party she had organized, which involved 100 children.

Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, the principal of Roosevelt Elementary School in Cocoa Beach, was taken into custody on January 19 following a call to the police regarding a house party.

Upon arriving at the scene, the authorities discovered a large gathering of over 100 children, all donning matching t-shirts. To their dismay, it became apparent that several of these youngsters were indulging in alcoholic beverages, which had been conveniently provided in coolers within the premises.

On the principal’s lawn, a child experienced an “alcohol-related medical event” and was in such a heavily intoxicated state that the Brevard County Fire Rescue had to be called to provide medical assistance, according to the police.

Hill-Brodigan was seen in her driveway, switching off the outside lights before making her way into her home. As a result, the fire rescue team had to rely on the auxiliary lights of their vehicle while attending to the child experiencing a medical episode, according to the police.

Authorities reported that a child was apprehended for driving under the influence (DUI) in close proximity to the principal’s residence.

Karly Anderson, a teacher at Roosevelt Elementary, approached the officers at the scene while appearing intoxicated. She identified herself as a teacher and mentioned that she had been present at the party, according to the police.

Hill-Brodigan and Anderson have both been arrested and are now facing charges. Each of them is being charged with one felony count of child neglect and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Hill-Brodgian is also charged with one misdemeanor count of hosting an open house party.

In a statement to WESH, Brevard Public Schools confirmed that both women have been placed on administrative leave.

The school district has taken immediate action by placing both employees on administrative leave while an ongoing police investigation is underway. The district expressed deep concern over the allegations and stated that they are fully cooperating with the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Ensuring the safety of their students remains their utmost priority.

Hill-Brodigan’s profile on the elementary school’s website proudly highlights her achievement as the recipient of the prestigious “Teacher of the Year” award.

“I have had the privilege of serving the students and parents of Brevard County for the past 23 years. The students, families, and staff hold a special place in my heart, and I truly derive great joy from the work that I do,” states her biography.

